Core Alternative Capital Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.07 on Thursday, hitting $2,527.00. 42,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,369.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,537.24. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

