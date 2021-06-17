Core Alternative Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 52,411 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.81. 681,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,526,918. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

