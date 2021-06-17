Core Alternative Capital Buys 471 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

CME traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $217.89. 28,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,671. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

