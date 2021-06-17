CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.02. CooTek has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

