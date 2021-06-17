Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $117,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock remained flat at $$18.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 137,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $18.93.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.