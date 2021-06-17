Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 746,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROAD opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

