Concord Wealth Partners Sells 3,320 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 309,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

HBI opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

