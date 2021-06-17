Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

