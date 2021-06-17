Concord Wealth Partners Has $278,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Entergy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.31. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

