Concord Wealth Partners Has $232,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NVS stock opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

