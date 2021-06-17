Concord Wealth Partners Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4,916.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Roku were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 437.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $105,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

