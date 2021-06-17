Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,060.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.16. The company had a trading volume of 296,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,972. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.13 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.