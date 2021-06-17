Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,595. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

