Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Baidu were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,708. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

