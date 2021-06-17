Comparing Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) & TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Severn Bancorp and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.27% 9.22% 1.02% TCF Financial 13.45% 7.80% 0.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and TCF Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.13 $6.71 million N/A N/A TCF Financial $2.28 billion 3.02 $222.76 million $2.49 18.14

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Severn Bancorp and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TCF Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29

TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.99%. Given TCF Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Severn Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through seven branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. It also provides investment management and custodial services, trust services, financial and estate planning, and retirement planning and employee benefit programs; residential, consumer, and small business lending products; and consumer real estate secured lending, consumer loans, loans secured by personal property, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, the company offers loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. Further, it provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate banking, and lease financing; and treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 478 branches, including 373 traditional branches, 102 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,062 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

