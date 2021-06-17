Comparing Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Helen of Troy and Aterian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 0 4 1 0 2.20 Aterian 0 0 4 0 3.00

Helen of Troy currently has a consensus target price of $230.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Aterian has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 137.10%. Given Aterian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aterian is more favorable than Helen of Troy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Aterian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Aterian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aterian has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and Aterian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy 12.10% 23.17% 13.22% Aterian -62.75% -108.98% -19.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helen of Troy and Aterian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $2.10 billion 2.58 $253.95 million $10.68 20.71 Aterian $185.70 million 2.56 -$63.13 million ($1.50) -10.33

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Aterian. Aterian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helen of Troy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Aterian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water-filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and humidifiers. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, and skin care products. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Good Grips, Hydro Flask, Soft Works, OXO tot, OXO Brew, PUR, Honeywell, Braun, Vicks, Drybar, Hot Tools, Brut, Pert, Sure, Infusium, Revlon, and Bed Head brands. Helen of Troy Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products. The company's platform provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware, heating, cooling, and health and beauty products; and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers, humidifiers, and air conditioners under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, RIF6, Aussie Health, Holonix, Truweo, Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, and Spiralizer brands. It also sells essential oils. The company primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and changes its name to Aterian, Inc. in April 2021. Aterian, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

