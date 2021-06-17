Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report $181.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $173.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $768.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $772.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $823.85 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.70. The company had a trading volume of 345,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,781. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.51, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.83. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

