Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 980 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.09 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.