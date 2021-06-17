Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 17,969 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.15% of PriceSmart worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $120,558.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,051,461.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $1,927,400.00. Insiders sold 152,579 shares of company stock worth $13,685,255 in the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

