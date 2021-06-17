Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $665.22 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $679.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $621.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 246.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

