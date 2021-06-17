Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.88 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 539.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

