Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.69 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after buying an additional 889,415 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

