Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $152.25 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

