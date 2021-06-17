Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 1,111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,161.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMLEF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

