Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 1,111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,161.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMLEF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

