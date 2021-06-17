Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 132.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

