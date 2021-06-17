Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

