Coca-Cola HBC AG Plans Annual Dividend of $0.73 (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.726 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

CCHGY stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

