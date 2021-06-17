Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 13th total of 236,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

KOF stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 334,341 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

