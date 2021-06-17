Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 13th total of 236,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
KOF stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 334,341 shares during the last quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
