Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $19,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,056.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $408.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

