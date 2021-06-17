Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

UL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $60.66. 52,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,859. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

