Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 3,629 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BK traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.79. 235,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.