Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 98,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,447. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

