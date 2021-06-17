Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

DEO stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.00. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

