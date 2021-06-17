Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.31 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,211,295 shares of company stock worth $695,018,751. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.62. 362,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

