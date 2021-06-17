Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 1.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Markel were worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,190.70. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,204. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $880.59 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,205.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

