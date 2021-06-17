Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,378.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 115,667 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

