CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

