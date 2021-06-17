CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25,693.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $25,693.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00058156 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00040442 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,659,794 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

