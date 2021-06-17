Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Major Shareholder Corp Onex Sells 10,562,882 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

