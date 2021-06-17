City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Buys £26,950 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Peter E. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 539 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £26,950 ($35,210.35).

City of London Investment Group stock opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Thursday. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company has a market capitalization of £275.69 million and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

