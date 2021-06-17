City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Buys £26,950 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Peter E. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 539 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £26,950 ($35,210.35).
City of London Investment Group stock opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Thursday. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company has a market capitalization of £275.69 million and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 539.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
About City of London Investment Group
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.