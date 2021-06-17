Citigroup Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $50.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.

GDOT opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4,867.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

