Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.79 Million

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post $260.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.38 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $242.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. 535,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

