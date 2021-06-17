Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

