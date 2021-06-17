CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,064,000 after buying an additional 757,033 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 506,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 188,307 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

