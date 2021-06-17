CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,673 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,956 shares of company stock worth $703,894. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.