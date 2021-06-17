CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $336,000 in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPOE stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

