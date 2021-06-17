CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 46,673 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

