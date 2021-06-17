CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $72,793,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $66,922,000 after acquiring an additional 389,532 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of CREE opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

