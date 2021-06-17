CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $184.34 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.