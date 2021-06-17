CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,811 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 603.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.